Janang wins double at the Leadership Excellence Award 2020/2021

KUCHING (December 15): Konsortium Bumi Group of Companies managing director Dato Janang Bungsu has proven once again that a local Dayak company can stand out among other big corporations when he received double awards at the Leadership Excellence Award 2020/2021 organised by Des Prix Infinitus Media.

Janang was one of the recipients of the C-Suite Leadership Excellence Award in addition to the Top C-Suite Leadership Excellence Award held on Dec 7, 2021 at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Binary University founder Tan Sri Dato Prof Joseph Adaikalam gave away the awards, according to Konsortium Bumi Group of Companies in a press statement.

Des Prix Infinitus Media Leadership Excellence Awards is a recognition platform which highlights key leaders for their remarkable contributions and unassailable efforts in shaping and developing the country.

It focuses on recognising the growth, development and achievements of trade and industry leaders throughout Asia.

“Therefore, being named as on of the awardee, Janang is thankful for God’s grace and the chance to compete openly in this wide and tough industry,” the statement said.

Prior to the event, Janang went through a selection process.

The selection was conducted via a comprehensive procedure which involves the submissions of proven track records for organisational and strategic management, revenue generation and business development, disruptive and innovative decision making, rapid industry impact, and community development among other criteria.

“It is an honour to receive these prestigious awards, truly this is not about me, but it is also a recognition for the hard work of the Directors, Associate Directors and all my employees all over Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia,” Janang was quoted as saying in the statement.

“They strived through the pandemic’s storm and focused on sustainability and pushed towards further growth. I could not thank them enough for all the trust and support they have given me during the storm we went through during the pandemic” he added.