Junior bowlers kick off campaign with 1-2 finish

KUCHING (Dec 15): Khairina Fatiha Abdlatif delivered Sarawak’s first gold medal in the 21st Storm U22 Junior All-Stars Bowling Championships at Sunway Megalanes, Bandar Sunway, Selangor on Tuesday.

It was a memorable debut for the trainee of the SSC-ABAS Centre of Excellence for Bowling who knocked down 1,371 pins over eight games to beat 13 other finalists in the Girls U12 category.

Her teammate Andrea Tan Tze Shuen made it a one-two finish for Sarawak when she tied Perak’s Mia Zara Amanda Khairina Azar for the silver after both fell identical pins (1,320).

Centre of Excellence coach Daniel Tan Yan Han gave a lot of credit to Khairina as it was her very first time competing outside Sarawak.

“Khairina and Andrea’s hard work and commitment in home training programmes during the Movement Control Order and the very short training period on the lanes especially during this difficult times finally pays off.

“I am proud that they are able to prove themselves and win the first medals for Sarawak,” he added.

The Storm U22 Junior International All-Stars Bowling Championships was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

However, Sunway Megalanes went ahead this year to hold the event domestically.

The tournament from Dec 11 to 20 features age group categories for U12, U15 and U21 Open for boys and girls.

An U25 event for boys and girls – the Gen Z Challenge – is also included.

Sarawak is represented by 27 bowlers from the state elite and back-up squads, including national bowler Gillian Lim Siew Giok.

Acompanying the team are coach Angelo Koay, Tan and ABAS assistant treasurer Tan Chin Chai.

Team manager Shaifubahari Shukri, who is also ABAS deputy president, and vice president Robert Lu Nan Min, will join the team after Dec 18.

Lu said as this first outing for the juniors serves as a good platform to gauge their standard outside Sarawak.