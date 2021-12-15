Labourer fined, jailed for threatening father for not arranging his marriage

KUCHING (Dec 15): A labourer was fined RM2,500 in default two months in jail after he pleaded guilty for committing criminal intimidation against his 54-year-old father.

According to the case facts, 30-year-old Fakhrur Razie Sepawi threatened his father that he would hit him if he entered their house, after learning that the father had failed to arrange his marriage to a woman.

The offence was committed at a house Kampung Pinggan Jaya, Seberang Pending around 9.30pm on November 28 which led to his arrest on Dec 10.

Fakhrur, who was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

During his fit of rage, Fakhrur also allegedly broke a glass table which belonged to his mother.

For that, he was also charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and thereby causing damage to the amount of RM25 or above, to which he claimed trial.

The court set Jan 19 next year for case management.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.