Leong steps into the spotlight to stump for husband Soon Koh

SIBU (Dec 15): Datin Sri Pauline Leong, the wife of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, has always kept a low profile throughout her husband’s political career.

As such her presence today by Wong’s side at PSB’s daily press conference caught many by surprise.

“Yes, I am rarely seen, not to mention speaking, in public. I keep a low profile. I am a very quiet, relatively shy person. I always try to avoid being in the limelight.

“I am happy to stay in the background, supporting my husband Dato Sri Wong, looking after him, our family, and home. I leave politics to my husband. But today, I feel I should come out and make my voice heard, to rally support for Dato Sri and all the PSB candidates not only in Sibu but everywhere in Sarawak,” Leong told the media.

Trying her best to fight back tears, Leong explained she was taking the place of her son Datuk Andrew Wong, who passed away in 2019.

“If our beloved son Datuk Andrew Wong Kee Yew was still here, he would be sitting next to his dad, instead of me. Kee Yew would have asked me to stay home and leave the campaigning to him and Dato Sri.

“Sadly, Kee Yew is not here with us but I know he is with us spiritually, he is watching down at us from up above, probably smiling because he is proud of me standing here cheering on PSB in his place,” she said emotionally.

Leong noted that while some saw Wong’s age as an issue, it was not a factor in his ability to serve.

“But I tell you, he is not old. He is a rejuvenated old man – his spirit is young, his fighting spirit is still very strong because he has great desire and commitment to bring about change, to make Sarawak a better place to live in – not only for us but for our future generations,” she said.

According to her, Wong wanted to see all Sarawakians, regardless of race, religion, or culture, living together peacefully and harmoniously.

She said he also wanted to see justice and equality for everyone according to his and PSB’s vision.

“PSB is a locally-based multiracial party which all Sarawakians who love Sarawak should support,” she said.

According to Leong, only PSB is able to form a new government and bring about change to fulfil its manifesto promises.

“Polling day is on Saturday, Dec 18. Therefore, I appeal to everyone – men and especially women, Chinese, Malays, Melanaus, Dayaks – to rally behind Dato Sri and all his candidates.

“Go out and vote for PSB. Your vote is crucial. Sacrifice one morning or afternoon and go out and give your vote to the PSB candidates,” she said.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidates Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek), and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).