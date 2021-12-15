Lions Club helps woman regain eyesight

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): The Lions Club of Tanjung Aru had successfully facilitated a corneal transplant for an indigent woman from Kota Marudu on December 10.

The woman suffered from both eyes acute glaucoma in 2007 and then went blind in 2013 due to corneal decompensation.

She was unable to pay for the cost of imported corneal due to financial difficulties, hence the corneal transplantation could not be performed.

She also tried to wait for the local corneal donation, but there was no donor.

It was not until the Lions Club paid for the cost, the corneal transplantation was successfully carried out, and her vision was restored.

This was the second patient facilitated by Lions Clubs. The club had already ordered the third corneal from the National Eye Bank of Sri Lanka, and organising chairperson Dr Liew On Heong will immediately perform the operation for the patient once the corneal arrives.

The planning is to order another two or three corneals again when the third operation is done. But even with the funds applied and granted from Lions Clubs International District 308-A2, Region 7/14 clubs, the Lions still short of funding as there are still 20 plus indigent patients on Dr Liew’s list.

The Lions Clubs wish to help as many indigent patients as possible.

Dr Liew said that corneal transplant is indicated when someone has had problems with the front part of the eyes as a result of injury or infection. Untreated corneal ulcers can lead to severe vision loss and even loss of an eye.

“Corneal transplant has been resumed in Kota Kinabalu since 2020. This surgery had been stopped in this region for more than 15 years due to lack of expertises at that time,” said Dr Liew who is the only doctor in Kota Kinabalu who can do this surgery.

He seeks help from Lions Clubs in order to help his indigent patients who cannot afford the surgery and have their quality of lives affected.

Each corneal bought from the National Eye Bank of Sri Lanka costs around RM3300 (USD735).

Those who wish to support this project may donate and transfer to Alliance Bank, Lions Club of Tanjung Aru, account number: 1003-9001-0074-694, then send receipt to Dr Liew On Heong (012-8337328) or President Keaven Kong (016-8412729) for record purpose.

Should you have any enquiries or need any assistance, please contact them.