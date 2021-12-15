Mambong needs new leader in DUN as the peoples’ new hope – Sanjan

KUCHING (Dec 15): Mambong needs a new leader or representative in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) as the peoples’ new hope, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Sanjan Daik has said.

He said Mambong had been held by Barisan Nasional (BN)/Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) since it was known as Bengoh state constituency and the incumbent alone had been representing the constituency for four terms.

“A lot could have been done over the last four or five decades if the ruling party BN/GPS had really got the heart for the people.

“Despite having held the seat for decades very little progress had been achieved in Mambong,” he told The Borneo Post on Monday.

The practising lawyer said if he wins and the people of Sarawak give PSB the mandate to form the new government, they would develop and/or transform the public facilities and infrastructures, which are still a far cry from being adequate and efficient.

He said it was also his hope to assist students especially SPM/STPM achievers to obtain scholarships to pursue their studies at tertiary level in local institutions of higher learning or overseas.

He said due to poverty, which should not be the case by now, a number of excellent students in Mambong were unable to pursue their studies to university level due to monetary problem.

“It is my wish, if PSB comes into power, to help unemployed youngsters by creating job opportunities and small businesses, for example building an agricultural collecting outlet, setting up factories, etc in the constituency.

“I believe this will help to reduce poverty. The percentage of poverty is still very high in Mambong.

“There is no proper plan done by the ruling party to uplift the economy of the people,” he said.

Sanjan, who is making his second election appearance, said the main highway, the Jalan Puncak Borneo, also needs street lightings.

In addition, he pointed out, the telephone and internet coverage was still very poor in several parts of Mambong, causing learning via online impossible.

This, he added, is a great disadvantage to students in Mambong.

Sanjan believed the voters in Mambong and Sarawak as a whole will go for PSB as their best choice in this election.

“Firstly, PSB is a party that believes in inclusiveness and fairness policy for all races, religions and cultures.

“This can be seen in PSB’s vision and mission and its manifesto, that is to change and/or deliver what BN/GPS has been unable to do for so many years,” he said.

Sanjan said if he wins and PSB rules, his immediate plans are to provide free water and electricity supply to the hardcore poor; to build more low cost houses for the needy families; and to build farm roads in all villages.

His long-term plans are to survey all native customary rights (NCR) lands and issue ownership title to the land owners under Section 18 of the Land Code; to create more job opportunities in any area/discipline and to continue the uncompleted projects under the GPS government.

Aside from that, he also plans to transform agricultural activities and produce into bigger scale and build collecting centres, factories which are managed by the locals in order to prevent them from being manipulated by unscrupulous middlemen.