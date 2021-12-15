Man believed shot dead after attempting to evade, ram cops in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 15): A man was believed to have been shot dead after he allegedly attempted to evade and ram police personnel around 7.40pm at Jalan Simpang Tiga here tonight.

It was said that the suspect, driving an old Proton Saga, had been ordered by the police to stop for checks.

He however disregarded the order and sped off, hitting several vehicles at the Jalan Simpang Tiga traffic light here.

Several police personnel tried to approach the vehicle to apprehend the suspect but he was said to have attempted to ram them to try to escape, which prompted the police to fire several shots at him.

Paramedics at the scene confirmed that the suspect had died.

The Borneo Post is awaiting an official statement from the police on the incident.