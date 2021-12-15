Medical association proposes special parliamentary sitting on Act 342 amendments

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has proposed for a special parliamentary sitting to be held to re-table the amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said although the association agreed that the Act needed to be amended, he however said the proposed amendments with its absence of clear guidelines, seemed to be rushed, indicating a lack of engagement with stakeholders concerned.

He added that Members of Parliament (MPs) should not be pressured by the deadline to pass the amendments without important details being provided.

“There is worry among stakeholders over its implementation and enforcement while valid questions are being asked by experts and the general public.

“There is even worry among healthcare professionals over the impact on their management of healthcare services with the prospect of the sword hanging over their necks with the proposed amendments.

“As the amendments to Act 342 will have an impact on all levels of society as well as the nation’s economy, MMA proposes that a special parliamentary sitting be held to re-table and debate the amendments after sufficient stakeholder engagements have taken place,” he said in a statement today.

While urgency is needed in passing these amendments, Dr Koh said that clear guidelines on its implementation should be insisted upon.

He said the Act is intended to assist in the control and prevention of infectious diseases and therefore, ethics should be stressed upon but what we are seeing is more emphasis on penalties.

As such, he said MMA would need further clarification on its guidelines as the need for notification of infectious diseases is in the Act, adding that it was unclear as to how the new amendments to the act on the notification process as well as penalties to be imposed for failure to adhere to this process will affect the healthcare practitioners.

“Though the courts have a final say in the judgement to be passed, a transparent appeal process should be in place, preferably before the case goes to the courts for those given compounds so that we see a fairness in the enforcement of Act 342 unlike during the early days of the pandemic where there were complaints of high handedness by officials from various enforcement agencies.

“Giving powers to officers from other enforcement agencies in addition to the officers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) will relieve the burden of enforcement from the officers in MOH, but there is the worry that having too many different authorities in the enforcement of Act 342 may spell confusion to the public and may also lead to inappropriate enforcement as seen in the initial phase of the pandemic.

“As far as individuals and small businesses are concerned, further education and awareness campaigns need to be carried out on the need for adherence to SOPs. However, of utmost importance is the need to ensure there are no double standards in the enforcement of this act. Otherwise, its implementation will fail,” he said.