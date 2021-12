MOH releases SOP for ‘Close Contact’ and ‘PUS’ voters

KUCHING (Dec 15): Voters whose MySejahtera status shows ‘Close Contact’ and ‘Person Under Surveillance (PUS)’ and wish to cast their votes this Saturday are required to get permission from the respective divisional health officers before 2pm on Dec 17.

According to an infographic by the Ministry of Health (MOH), they are also advised to call the nearest divisional health office for further information or enquiries.

Kuching Divisional Health Office can be contacted on 082-244520 or 082-244533, Samarahan Divisional Health Office (082-672101), Serian Divisional Health Office (082-872697/019-6029829), Sri Aman Divisional Health Office (019-6031579), Betong Divisional Health Office (083-472360), Sarikei Divisional Health Office (019-6038360).

Sibu Divisional Health Office is contactable on 084-345862, Kapit Divisional Health Office (084-799264), Mukah Divisional Health Office (084-873302/019-6032471), Bintulu Divisional Health Office (086-316309), Miri Divisional Health Office (085-410722), Limbang Divisional Health Office (085-211726/013-8351726).

“Vote wisely and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP),” said the infographic shared by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) on its WhatsApp media group yesterday.