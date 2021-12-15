Petra Jaya man jailed 12 months for punching teen nephew

KUCHING (Dec 15): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a self-employed man to 12 months in jail for punching his 19-year-old nephew.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Hadi Maulana, 38, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

According to the charge, Hadi punched his nephew in the face, leaving the victim with a broken nose.

He committed the offence at the victim’s grandmother house in Kampung Semerah Padi, Petra Jaya around 7.50pm on July 13.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was talking to his cousin when Hadi suddenly appeared and punched him in the nose.

He also elbowed the victim on the back of the head.

It is understood Hadi attacked the victim to ask him for money to pay household bills.

The victim then lodged a police report.

Hadi was arrested on Nov 15.

ASP Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted the case while Hadi was unrepresented by counsel.