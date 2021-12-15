PKR Sarawak welcomes constitution amendment to recognise MA63

MIRI (Dec 15): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has welcomed the constitutional amendment to recognise the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), but warned that it should not be abused to continue oppressing the people and enrich elite leaders and their cronies.

PKR Sarawak Information chief Abun Sui Anyit in a statement here today said while the party supported the amendment, the power vested in MA63 should be given to the people to empower the grassroots community.

“The amendment should not be used by greedy and corrupt regimes to continue to oppress the people and enrich elite leaders and their cronies,” he said.

Abun added that Sarawak’s wealth had been monopolised by families of a few leaders, their cronies and logging tycoons for over five decades.

He lamented that Sarawak is rich in natural resources and vast land, yet it remained one of the poorest states in the country.

“Sarawak is also often plagued by sick and abandoned projects especially in the construction of clinics, hospitals and schools.

“Even though the people were promised with projects worth billions, but after 10 or 20 years, these projects were never completed,” he said.

Abun pointed out that the party’s national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had been fighting for the MA63 to restore the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that the MA63 was PH’s main agenda in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in October this year.

“However, we should remember that in 2019, when the PH government sought to make the MA63 amendment, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) bloc had rejected the amendment.

“GPS failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the rejection. Today, the same MPs from GPS supported the amendment after the issue was much fought by the leaders of PKR and PH,” said Abun.

He stressed that Sarawak needs a clean, transparent and efficient government to function well.

“The allocation of billions of ringgit every year coming from Sarawak’s revenue and tax is the people’s money that should be used to develop Sarawak efficiently including providing basic infrastructure such as clean water, electricity, repairing health clinics and poor schools.

“The Sarawak Legislative Assembly should also table an audit immediately reporting the budgets for all sick projects across Sarawak as well as companies that have failed to complete the projects within the schedule,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 related to the MA63 with a more than two-third majority.