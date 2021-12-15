Plans afoot to further cement Beting Maro’s place as top gula apong producer, says Razaili

KUCHING (Dec 15): Beting Maro may already be the country’s top gula apong (nipah palm sugar) producer, but plans are in place to further enhance production of the high-value natural sweetener.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Beting Maro candidate and incumbent Razaili Gapor revealed that modern technology involving an organised planting system would be introduced.

“At the moment the palm sugar is extracted from the wild. But still, I am proud to say that we are not only the biggest producer in Sarawak, but also in Malaysia.

“But with the collaboration of the state and Petronas later on, the industry is going to be massive,” he said.

He pointed out this would provide more job opportunities and further support businesses in the area.

Razaili said other plans he has lined up for the next five years to elevate socioeconomic standards in the constituency include intensifying the local fishing sector.

The former Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) state director said there are some 1,300 fishermen and around 800 fishing boat licensees in Beting Maro.

Beting Maro also produces high-quality pineapples for export, coconuts, bananas, and tapioca, he said.

Razaili pointed out the coastal road and second trunk road will also improve the people’s standard of living.

He said currently only Kampung Batang Maro has treated water supply issues but this would be resolved upon the completion of the elevated water tank in neighbouring Kabong.

The 65-year-old added internet coverage is still being improved with a fibre optic system in the works.

Razaili is defending his seat in a five-cornered fight against Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) Mohammad Arifiziazul Paijo, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Jacky Chiew Su Chee, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, and Independent Saifuddin Matsah.

On PAS’s sole candidate in the state polls contesting Beting Maro, Razaili said the move was a sign of disrespect as PAS is a partner of GPS at federal level.