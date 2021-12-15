PSB candidates for Southern zone to jointly host virtual pre-polls live session tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidates for the Southern zone will jointly host a virtual pre-polls live session themed ‘Concentrate your votes, for an alternative party’ at 8pm tomorrow.

Batu Lintang incumbent See Chee How, Pending candidate Tan Kay Hok and Batu Kitang candidate Liu Thian Leong will be sharing their respective manifestoes and political vision and mission.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, they have little choice but to opt for this virtual session to convey what they aspire to achieve for their respective constituents.

As this virtual live session will be the last of their election campaigns before electors cast their votes this Saturday, these PSB leaders promise exciting content during the forthcoming session.

The session is accessible via https://www.facebook.com/psbtankayhok/，https://www.facebook.com/SCheeHow and https://www.facebook.com/LiuThianLeong.PSB.N13 simultaneously.

Do not miss out on this PSB Southern candidates live. And viewers are welcomed to leave their comments and share the live session.