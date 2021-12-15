PSB reminds S’wakians of GPS-BN link, state resources lost under coalition

This article is paid content

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is not letting Sarawakians forget Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) connection with Barisan Nasional (BN), and the oil and gas rights that were purportedly eroded during its administration of the state.

In a campaign flyer for the 12th Sarawak Election, the party took the coalition to task over the passing of the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA74) and Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA 2012) in parliament.

PSB said the Sarawak BN, which it pointed out was ‘now renamed GPS’, had supported and voted for the passing of the PDA74 and surrendered the state’s vast oil and gas resources to Petronas which is owned by the Federal Government.

As a result, it said Sarawak had lost revenue of about RM660 billion from 1976 to 2017 to Petronas for RM33 billion in exchange from five per cent royalty.

“The loss of revenue of RM660 billion from oil and gas would be equivalent to about RM200,000 per Sarawakian, including our children,” it said.

And on June 22, 2012, PSB said the BN and their MPs voted and passed TSA 2012 which reduced Sarawak’s sea territorial boundary from 12 nautical miles from the coast to just three nautical miles.

“Sarawak has lost all the rights and benefits of a large portion of our territorial waters to the Federal Government under BN (now GPS) being in government. Sarawak is deprived of the revenue from the rich fishing ground and all the oil and gas found in the deprived sea territories.”

GPS was formed following the collapse of the BN government in the 2018 general election.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state polls.