PSB to create ministry for cultural preservation if it forms government

KUCHING: A ministry to preserve and enhance the traditions and cultural activities of each ethnic group in Sarawak will be established by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) if it secures the mandate to form the government during the 12th state election.

It said in its campaign manifesto that the ministry would also preserve the historical artifacts, languages, arts and music of the ethnic groups. ‘

At the same time, it said the PSB government would protect the integrity of Sarawakian “citizenship” by amending and making clearer and stricter conditions or definition.

“In addition, the control and administration of ‘citizenship’ registration shall be re-vested back to the Sarawak government subject to public audit,” PSB said.

The party also said its government will recognise children of mixed marriages between

natives and non-natives as natives, and be accorded the appropriate rights.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state polls.