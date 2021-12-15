PSB’s Jau Jok confident of winning Telang Usan, says voters want change

MIRI (Dec 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Telang Usan Jau Jok @ Jenggo is confident in wresting the seat from incumbent Dennis Ngau in the Dec 18 state polls.

Jau in a press conference here today said his confidence was based on his recent engagement with the Telang Usan constituents where many said they wanted a change this election.

“The people of Telang Usan felt that they had been sidelined and left behind in many aspects, especially development.

“For example, road connectivity remains one of the main issues affecting the community in Telang Usan,” said Jau.

He lamented that the community in Telang Usan had been waiting for 58 years for a tar-sealed road but until today, there was none.

At present, the only tar-sealed road is the Miri-Long Lama road.

“The roads beyond Long Lama, to Ulu Baram, Tinjar, Akah Patah, Apoh under Telang Usan are still logging roads where only four wheel drive can pass through.

“During the monsoon season, the road becomes muddy and slippery and dangerous to road users,” said Jau.

He questioned why the previous governments under Barisan Nasional (BN) and then Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) took so long for to build a better road for the people in Telang Usan.

He lamented that the people were not satisfied with the previous government under BN and GPS because they had been waiting for decades for better road connectivity.

“Look at our neighbour Kalimantan under its current President Joko Widodo where it only took him five years to complete the road in Kalimantan from one end to the other.

“Why did it take so long for the previous government to build a better road for us in Telang Usan when we have the same geography and landscape as Kalimantan?” he asked.

Jau said another issue that was brought up during his campaign by the voters was the issuance of land titles to landowners in Telang Usan.

He claimed that the majority of landowners in Telang Usan had not gotten their land title, whereas other areas had been receiving theirs.

He thus called on voters in Telang Usan to come out and vote for change this election.

To a question, Jau, whose wife is Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau’s first cousin, said his decision to join the election under PSB ticket would not ruin his relationship with Dennis.

“Family is family and politics is politics,” he added.

Telang Usan will see a four-cornered fight in this election between the seat incumbent Dennis, Jau, Gia Bala of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Philip Jau of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

In the 2016 state election, Dennis retained the seat he first won in the 2011 state election with a razor thin majority of 167 votes.

He polled 3,231 against PKR’s Roland Engan who garnered 3,064 votes.