PSB’s Lau pledges to move motion to nullify federal laws affecting S’wak not approved by DUN if elected

KUCHING (Dec 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Kota Sentosa Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng has pledged to move a motion to nullify all Acts of Parliament affecting Sarawak that have not been approved by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) if he wins the seat this 12th state election.

He said this will be his first priority at the first session of DUN Sitting should voters elect him as the next assemblyman for Kota Sentosa.

“The first is the Petroleum Development Act 1974 which took away our oil and gas revenue.

“When this Act does not apply to Sarawak, we will have more revenue to benefit Sarawakians,” he said in a statement.

Lau said based on the country’s oil production revenue in 2019, the revenue generated was RM76.6 billion but Sarawak only received around 5 per cent of the amount which is equivalent to RM3.8 billion.

“Is this fair? Is this justifiable? Is this integrity? Is this under the Keluarga Malaysia concept?

“I aim to fight for every Sarawakian so that our oil and gas revenue will be redeemed to benefit everyone in Sarawak,” he said.

He also said that he will move a motion to nullify the Territorial Sea Act 2012.

“They took our land without the approval and permission of DUN.

“We need our territorial sea back so that we can have the oil and gas under the sea from three nautical mile to 12 nautical miles,” he said.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government appeared to be toothless in claiming these two rights which are legally the state’s.

He called on voters under Kota Sentosa to support and elect him as their elected rep as he has plans to not only rebuild Kota Sentosa but Sarawak as well.

“Voting for PSB is to change the political climate in Sarawak with hope for a better and brighter future,” said Lau.