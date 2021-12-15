RM100,000 fine for not wearing mask oppressive

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin yesterday expressed his vigorous opposition to the government’s proposed amendment to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (PCID Act 1988) which is brought by the federal government to increase the penalty imposed on various offences.

The Dewan Rakyat will be debating the bill to amend PCID Act 1988 on Thursday, December 16, which will also be the last day of the Parliament session this year.

“This proposed amendment to the penalty is utterly oppressive and is way beyond common sense. A person can be fined up to RM100,000 just for failing to wear a face mask inadvertently!” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chan said that when opposition Members of Parliament were invited to attend a briefing hosted by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Tuesday, he learned that the government intended to amend the law to increase the penalty. During the briefing, many Pakatan Harapan MPs had voiced out their dissatisfaction of the bill and raised the concern that a hike in the penalties could easily lead to corruption and misuse of powers by enforcement officers.

Previously, the PCID Act 1988 empowered the Director General of Health to issue fines up to RM1,000 to individuals who violated any order issued. The Ministry of Health is now proposing an amendment whereby individuals who violate the order may face a fine of up to RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to seven years, or both. Corporations and businesses that violate the order can face a fine of up to RM2 million.

“A person can face a fine of up to 100,000 ringgit or seven years in jail for failing to comply with epidemic prevention measures, such as wearing a mask! Isn’t this crazy?” said an exasperated Chan.

Chan said that he understands that officials of the Ministry of Health intended for the same in order to increase people’s compliance with its orders via the law in order to protect the general public from spreading Covid-19.

However, he said that excessive penalties may instead end up counter-productive as enforcement officers enforcing the penalty may end up offering those who flout the rules to settle undertable by paying directly to them a much lower amount, leading to abuse of power and corruption.

“Compared with the Penal Code, other crimes that carry a maximum imprisonment of seven years include kidnapping, causing miscarriage, theft and attempted robbery. Is mere failure to comply with a Covid-19 order deserving of a punishment as heavy as those meted out for these crimes?” questioned Chan.

“The most worrying thing on the mind of the people is that there are too many double-standard enforcements ever since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented. For example, in the recent 100-day celebration of Ismail Sabri’s appointment as Prime Minister, the organizers had failed to control the number of people attending the event and had clearly failed to comply with the standard operating procedures for maintaining social distancing. And yet they were only fined RM1,000 by the Ministry of Health, which is an utter insult to the intelligence to the public. Compare this with the fact that PKR had been fined RM10,000 for an unmanned forum in Paya Rumput during the Malacca state elections and you can see clear double standards in enforcement,” he said.

Chan said with endless double standard enforcements happening in the country, it is hard to blame the people for having cynicism towards the amendment.

“It is not as if the people are not willing to comply with orders, but the punishment meted out has to be consistent regardless of the ‘darjat’ or level of standing of the person and commensurate with the offence.

It has to be proportional and appropriate, and certainly an inadvertent failure to wear a face mask do not deserve a RM100,000 fine.

“Furthermore, law enforcement officers must be clear with the law so that the people are willing to comply.

With enforcement officers applying the laws to their whims and fancies based solely on their absolute discretion, then even higher penalties will not make the people comply with the rules and orders set by the government,” he said.