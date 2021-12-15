Sabahan craft market back this weekend

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 15): The popular Sabahan craft market KeTAMU is back: with a “Christmas Carnival” this weekend.

KeTAMU has been on-hold during the Covid-19 pandemic, having been launched in 2019, and held as “KeTAMU 4 Pangolins” on World Pangolin Day in February 2020.

But now, said its curator Suzanne Chong, “KeTAMU is back to gather the talent and the delicious from all over Sabah, in celebration of our ability to create and share hand-crafted products from our rich cultural and natural resource heritage”.

KeTAMU is a LEAP Social initiative offered this weekend in partnership with Tanjung Aru Marine Ecosystem Center (TAME).

LEAP Social Board member, Stella Tay, said: “The vision behind KeTAMU was to create a space for eco-social equality, Sabahan enterprise, fair trade, sustainable production and consumption, and celebration of innovation, the handmade, the simple and the beautiful.”

Previous KeTAMU events have reminded Sabahans of the quality and diversity of local craft-making. All manner of artisanal work will be available for timely Christmas gifts, including handmade leather goods, candle holders, coasters, scented candles, crochet dolls, handbags by WAPO and unique second-hand items from Art Hole and others. Numerous jewellers will feature everything from beadwork to brass earrings.

There will be Batik, Henna and beautiful items by local fashion designers Tu.Buh and Changgih, as well as hand-painted crockery from Zhan Home.

Suzanne added: “As we emerge from the MCO, let us make this Christmas season a time to connect the livelihoods Sabah’s creative people with the presents we give our loved ones in our special state.”

KeTAMU has always flowed with art and music. This weekend will again enjoy local cellist Jeorgein Oh as well as feature pole dance performances from Pole Oasis and aerial yoga by both Zen Oasis and Baila Fitness. Meanwhile art making workshops will be conducted by Kolektivis (which comprises Pangrok Sulap, Cahaya Society, Borneo Komrad and Iskul Omadal).

Celebrated Sabahan artist Yee I-Lann will be back with her unique mats woven by the women of Pulau Omadal in Semporna.

Also coming to KeTAMU by boat are artisans from Kg Sikalabaan in Pensiangan and Kg Silungai in Pagalungan in Sabah’s southern interior.

Always expect something new. Our vendors continue to innovative with environmentally-friendly products like Ecococo detergents, SLAÉ Cosmetics, Neways Century’s essential oils, Evoworld’s edible straws (and cups!) and, of course, the product suite of Eco Genesis.

Connecting to the environmental theme at this plastic-free event, KeTAMU has been built and decorated by upcycling waste and material donated by friends and well-wishing companies, from tarpaulin for roofing to a discarded lifebuoy as a Christmas wreath. Furthermore, many stalls will sell potted plants – from edible herbs to dramatic house plant features and Waterfly Borneo will even treat you to an explanation of e-foiling (powered surfing)!

Food is a practice of art in Sabah, and our farmers and fishermen are bringing unique products like Wagas Dati traditional rice from Tenghilan and Kivatu Nature Farm organic wares from Penampang.

Meanwhile, from the Lower Kinabatangan and Segama come crates of seafood for you to cook on site or take home. Other products include medicinal honeys, homemade pestos, salsas, fruit jams, coffees, smoothies and more, each with their unique explorations of local produce and flavours.

In fact, KeTAMU will be a great place to come just to snack and graze. There’s something for everyone: from Ayam Singgit and Nasi Lemak, to kampung delicacies (Takanon Tokou), Mom’s Dosirak, and even meat pies and a food truck.

Meanwhile, Soulfulwatie and We Who Bake will sell their pastries, while there will be cookies from Dapur Moanna & Yaya and Piccolina, breads from the Sneaky Chef, and Tempurung Ice Cream to cleanse your palate – served in a coconut shell!

KeTAMU celebrates a new generation.

Jason Labunda of Vuhanut Craftwork said, “as a young craft-maker in Sabah, looking to express myself through the art of metalsmithing and make a living through this, I am appreciative for the opportunity afforded by this venue to be able to come together and meet others who may share my passion for craftwork and indigenous cultural heritage.”

KeTAMU’s partner, TAME Center is an environmental awareness and education outfit that connects traditional conservation around marine issues, wildlife and forestry, with new areas of recycle and upcycle, green technology and heritage.

TAME Centre is supported by Ecocastle Sdn Bhd. TAME’s CEO, Japson Wong, is a Marine Scientist turned Upcycle Artist. “I am delighted to partner with KeTAMU, an initiative that recognises Sabahans’ enthusiasm for a new kind of economy that celebrates innovation, environment and community,” said Japson.

TAME Center itself uses a social enterprise concept to deploy its 10 rooms and diverse spaces to support NGOs and green enterprises to advance their work.

KeTAMU will run from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, 18th December and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, 19th December, 2021 at Tanjung Aru Marine Ecosystem Center (TAME) close to the Kinabalu Golf Club and Kinabalu Yacht Club.