Sarawak Chinese guild targets bigger community representation in state civil service

KUCHING (Dec 15): Sarawak’s leading Chinese community leader Datuk Richard Wee has only one item on his wish list but it will not be fulfilled before this Saturday’s state election or even by Christmas.

He wants to see more Chinese in the state civil service to reflect the diversity and community demographics in Sarawak.

Wee is the president of the Federation of the Chinese Associations Sarawak and also, the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations.

“The number of Chinese civil servants is still low, about four to five percent when Chinese make up 20 to 22 per of the population. We need to encourage more Chinese and let them know working in the government is actually as good as the private sector, if not better,” he said in an interview.

The doors to Sarawak’s civil service were widened to the community when the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issued by Chinese independent secondary schools was recognised by the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Yesterday, his successor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak government was the only one in Malaysia to recognise UEC and it would be a loss of human resource capital otherwise as the graduates would work in other countries.

Wee said his federation had already engaged the state’s human resource authorities to organise road shows to explain the type of services in the local government, salary and benefits but the activity had been curtailed because of the Covid pandemic.

The first event was held in Kuching in early 2020 and there were plans to take it to Sibu and Bintulu.

The federation also received support from the police which organised a two-day recruitment exercise just for Chinese applicants.

“We will continue on work this. It takes time to change mindsets to make the civil service a choice career path. What we are doing here is a genuine effort to rebalance the numbers but sometimes, it takes two hands to clap,” said Wee.

He was glad that the state government was willing to listen to the federation’s feedback and, in turn, relate the challenges faced in hiring Chinese.

Sarawak has 14 independent Chinese secondary schools and they received a grant of RM10 million in January this year.

The funding had increased by RM1 million annually in recent years. – Bernama