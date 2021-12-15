Stronger checks and balances needed in DUN after passing of Amendment Bill, says Chong

KUCHING (Dec 15): There must be stronger checks and balances in Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) with the passing of the constitutional amendment bill related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He expected that there would be more federal funding and further devolution of powers for Sarawak and Sabah with passing of the constitutional amendment bill.

“With that, it comes with greater responsibility and greater abuses if the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition has its way given if it has a clean sweep in the coming state election,” said Chong during a press conference at DAP headquarters here today.

Citing an example of the state government’s alleged extravagance, Chong said a sum of RM30 million was allocated to build a school with a capacity of 20 students in Bintulu.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii meanwhile urged the GPS federal and state leaders to commit to and formulate a ‘Power Devolution Blueprint for Sarawak’ in respect of the passing of the amendment bill.

“With greater autonomy comes greater need for transparency and accountability,” said Dr Yii.

With the bill passed, Dr Yii said it was pertinent for a robust and institutionalised checks and balances system to be in place, including having strong and credible opposition in DUN.

He also said the federal government must commit to the devolution of power and not use the fighting of Sarawak’s autonomy as a political campaign.

“The most important is for us to strengthen the opposition, especially DAP, to ensure the government of the day is kept accountable and for us to monitor the progress of the returning of the state’s rights,” said Dr Yii.