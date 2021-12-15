Two thumbs up for PetDag-Petros collaboration

KUCHING: Analysts are upbeat on Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PetDag) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) inking a heads of agreement (HoA) on Monday to establish a strategic collaboration in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business in Sarawak.

PetDag’s LPG business in Sarawak will be divested to PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd (PNiaga), a fully-owned subsidiary of Petros.

PetDag will agree to sell its Sarawak LPG Business to PNiaga for a disposal consideration consisting of a cash payment of RM40 million from PNiaga to PetDag; the issuance of PNiaga shares to PetDag (PetDag acquiring a 49 per cent shareholding in PNiaga), and a contingent payment payable by Petros to PetDag subject to performance targets.

“On August 4, Petros LPG was introduced to the domestic market. PNiaga dealers are already selling LPG gas-filled cylinders in Kuching (Petrajaya, Matang, BDC, and Tabuan), Padawan, and Bau, with plans to expand state-wide by 2022,” recapped MIDF Amanah Investment Bank bhd (MIDF Research) in its notes.

“Petros’ LPG cooperation strategically supports the state’s goal of ensuring fair access to critical everyday fuel for Sarawakians while also securing the state’s oil and gas resources for long-term domestic supply.

“Petros vowed to continue to work with its industry partners and state partners to bring energy to Sarawak’s homes, businesses and industrial premises.

“PetDag and Petros will collaborate to market LPG products in the state through this strategic partnership, leveraging both companies’ expertise, including PetDag’s integrated LPG supply chain network and 30 years of experience in the LPG business.”

MIDF Research note that the collaboration is in line with the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petros to gradually boost natural gas supply to Sarawak 1,200MMscfd by 2030 – a 250 per cent increase in initial supply.

As part of Sarawak Vision 2030, the MoU will pave the way for the Sarawak Gas Roadmap, a 10-year plan aimed at realising the full potential of the state’s enormous gas resources.

“The collaboration with the mothership Petronas on three major goals – capturing larger percentage of high-value contracts, verifying and prioritising Sarawak-based enterprises, and accelerating the Sarawakian vendor development programme – that will benefit the state,” MIDF Research added.

“Moving forward, Gas Petronas will gradually convert to Petros LPG gas-filled cylinders, achieving the Sarawak government’s goal of a state-wide Petros LPG coverage and realising the aim of the state’s Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016.

“PetDag and Petros will work together to ensure a smooth transition and a sustained supply of LPG to clients in Sarawak.

“We opine that this partnership will strengthen PetDag’s portfolio performance for the coming years, or at least until the 10-year plan of SGR takes its final bow. The collaboration is reasonable, and is definitely in the best interest of PetDag.

“As such, we continue to view PetDag positively for the opportunities in local and international partnerships amidst the unfavourable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, as well as the increased demand recovery for LPG and its continuous efforts to venture into new markets.”