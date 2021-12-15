Uncle’s unlawful detention inspired Ling to take up law, fight for justice

MIRI (Dec 15): The detention of his uncle by police when Democratic Action Party (DAP) Pujut candidate Alan Ling was 19 years old and studying Foundation in Commerce at Curtin University Miri Campus inspired him to take up Law and speak up against injustice.

Born in Sibu but growing up in the sub-district of Nanga Medamit, Limbang, he recalled the police detained his uncle for more than 24 hours without seeking the order for further remand from the Magistrate.

“I grew up in Nanga Medamit, Limbang from when I was three years old before I moved to Miri with my family at the age of 10. That is why my root is in Limbang where I have many relatives still staying there.

“I went back to Limbang to help my uncle who faced the issue involving the police there while I was at the age of 19,” said Ling when recalling the incident to The Borneo Post.

He said his extended family members only had primary or secondary school education and did not know how to secure the release of his uncle from his unlawful detention.

“I went to the authority and dealt with them bravely although not being legally qualified and still a kid, and we got a lawyer from Sibu to get him released in the end.”

Ling said that experience prompted him to read Law although he had planned to further his studies in Bachelor of Commerce.

“I have to become a lawyer to protect my family members who may be bullied by the enforcement and that is why until today, I have a sense of justice for the people.

“I give credit to the enforcers where credit is due, but I would go up against those who abuse their power and position, who bully the people and who don’t follow the rules when they have the power.

“This is my style and I think I have earned that reputation in the forefront of my political career for 10 years,” he added.

According to Ling, the people here would look for him whenever they have issues with the authority, be it police or any other government agencies.

“This can be seen in the previous movement control orders (MCO) where the people were compounded and came to me because there were grey areas subject to different interpretation, and I helped them to fight and most of their compounds were cancelled,” said the DAP Sarawak secretary.

He also recalled when he went overseas to read Law, his father had passed him a handwritten note in Chinese exhorting him to ‘apply what you have learned’.

“That is why I apply what I have learned as a lawyer and I think we have a sense of social justice.

“I did not study Law to make a good life for myself,” said Ling, who runs a law firm and businesses here and also in Johor, and Kuala Lumpur.