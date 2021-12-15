US Secretary of State calls on Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken today called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at his office at the Parliament building here.

The meeting at 2.30 pm lasted about half an hour.

Also present was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Blinken arrived here on Tuesday night for a two-day working visit to Malaysia. Kuala Lumpur is his second stop of a three-country tour of Southeast Asia.

The US established diplomatic ties with Malaysia in 1957.

Washington and Kuala Lumpur elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014.

Prior to this, many notable US state secretaries had visited Malaysia including the most recent being Mike Pompeo in Aug 2018, Rex Tillerson in 2017, Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2010 and Condoleezza Rice in 2006. – Bernama