Wee tells political opponents not to use veggie price hikes as political gimmick to gain votes

KUCHING (Dec 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Padungan Datuk Wee Hong Seng has called on his political opponents not to use increase in vegetable prices as a political gimmick to gain votes in the upcoming state election.

Acknowledging that people have been talking about increase in vegetable prices, Wee said this is due to the global economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The whole world is suffering from economic downturn, not only Sarawak. Sarawak government could not have caused the whole world economy to suffer a downturn so it is not fair to point at the Sarawak government,” he told a virtual press conference via Zoom today.

Wee who is Kuching South Mayor, said as people’s representatives, it is only right for them to think what can be done to solve the problem.

“How to resolve the issues? How to help the people to make sure they are not affected? How to bring down the prices to the minimum?

“What we need is a stable and strong government, to take care of the welfare and livelihood of the people, rather than just talk and complain which will not work during this hard time. We have to face the reality to lessen the burden of the people,” he said.

On another matter, Wee also urged his political opponents not to put up false information just because it is election time now.

He noted that recently, someone had created an account with the name ‘Power’ to post an open letter on Facebook telling him to step down as Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) president since he is contesting in the upcoming election.

“What I would like to highlight here is that I have checked with Power Aquatics Swimming Club and they said the message is not from them and that it is a defamation to their club. They have put up a post to clarify the situation.

“Please don’t do whatever you can to attack because there is proof. Let’s have fair and gentleman fight. Don’t create this unnecessarily so that we do not have to counter each other from time to time. Let’s do something good for the people,” he said.