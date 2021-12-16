Another 48 people recorded dead due to Covid-19, death toll at 30,956

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Malaysia reported another 48 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24-hours, including 12 people who died before being brought in to hospitals.

This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,956 people.

The national death rate now stands at 12 deaths per one million people, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 40 deaths per million people, followed by Perlis with 24, Negeri Sembilan with 19, and Penang with 18.

Other states and Federal Territories with a rate higher than the national figures are Kelantan and Perak, both with a rate of 16 deaths per million people, as well as Kedah at 13.

Kuala Lumpur had a rate of 11 deaths per million people, while Selangor had nine.

A total of 71.7 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above. Another 28.1 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 0.3 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

There were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, 98 per cent were Malaysians, with 54.6 per cent comprising males.

New infections by state

The latest update on the CovidNow website showed that there were 4,079 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, up to 11.59pm.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,020 cases followed by 435 cases in Johor, 427 in Kelantan, and 329 in Pahang.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 314 cases.

The lowest cases were logged in Perlis, Putrajaya, and Labuan — with 39, 29 and 11 cases, respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 57,674, while the cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,693,067. — Malay Mail