ATech to focus on multicomponent modules, looks into vertical integration and downstream expansion

KUCHING: Aurelius Technologies Bhd (ATech) is currently focusing on the semiconductor multicomponent modules in addition to looking into other areas that could include vertical integration and to a certain extent, some downstream expansion.

According to executive director and group chief executive officer Lee Chong Yeow, ATech started off on a very small scale and has since grown to this stage in these 28 years.

“We will definitely not stop at this stage. The plan is yes, we will continue to grow, we will continue to expand many areas that we can look to in terms of expansion in terms of growth,” Lee said during the press conference post-listing.

“Major focus on growth at this moment will be on the, what we call the semiconductor multicomponent modules at the moment, because this is in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, and it is a very fast-growing space at the moment.

“But having said that, we are also looking into other areas that could include vertical integration, or even might be, to a certain extent, some downstream expansion.”

On the demand and challenges of IoT and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry in the market, executive director and group chief financial officer Loh Hock Chiang opined that the electrical and electronic (E&E) industry as a whole is still one of the key economic sectors of Malaysia which continues to grow.

“Having said that, of course, there are certain challenges in the current environment, especially under this current Covid situation,” Loh added.

“We had that experience of the past two years, we are prepared, and I think we can live and work in this Covid environment much better at this juncture.

“With us (being) allowed to operate 100 per cent now as of end of October as our people are fully vaccinated, we see very strong demand worldwide for E&E industry, for customer as well.”

Loh noted that with this IPO, ATech is in a better position to further grow its business.

“The shortages of the semiconductor component that we can see in the market is largely due to the higher demand or more demand for this electronic product.

“I think Covid has changed the way we work and also changed the way we learn, more things are relying on electronics, so that we can work from home, work from anywhere we are.”

With that, ATech is particularly excited about the field of IoT and IoT related type of products.

“So, going forward, those areas of IoT modules and IoT products will be our focus going forward.”

On a media query of US clamping down on Chinese chipmakers and whether this will benefit ATech, as well as other chipmakers in Malaysia, Lee opined that they do see an indirect benefit from that situation.

“We think there should be some benefit for Malaysia. We don’t see a direct benefit in that sense, but we do see indirect benefit in the sense that foreign companies, US companies that work or do their jobs in the US, are gradually moving over to look for EMS in Malaysia.

“So, in that sense, we do benefit from that area, from the angle of it.”