Bintulu MP urges Kemena electorates to give fresh mandate to GPS for continued development

BINTULU (Dec 16): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has called on electorates in the Kemena state constituency to give a strong mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th Sarawak Election for the continuity of development in Sarawak.

He urges Kemena electorates to vote for incumbent Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom so that GPS, under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, would continue the development in the constituency as well as throughout the state.

At the same time, Tiong also apologised to the people in the Kemena state constituency for any shortcomings by the incumbent in providing services, saying that he is responsible if any of his ‘children’ fail to provide services to the people.

He also called on members from all GPS component parties to work together to ensure the success of the coalition in maintaining its mandate in the 12th state polls.

What is more important, he said, is to work together to ensure that GPS, which consists of four component parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), wins all the seats contested.

“What is important, I hope all parties are not emotional and work together for the sake of the people, political parties are only platforms,” said Tiong who is also a GPS candidate for Dudong.

In that context, he said the people need to think about their future in the long term.

In the meantime, he also assured that he will look at and find solutions to issues or problems raised by the people in Kemena.

“I will try and do my best for longhouses in the Bintulu area,” he said during a visit to three longhouses here namely Rumah Jimbai Sabang, Sungai Gerong; Rumah Tabor Lasah, Sungai Sera and Rumah William Munat, Sungai Senggam in Jalan Ulu Sebauh, today.

Tiong said he will discuss and advise the Kemena elected representative on any shortcomings raised by the people in the area, especially involving the implementation of development and related projects.

At the same time he also expressed disappointment and sadness when he found out that there were a handful of residents in the three longhouses who had shifted their support to the opposition party, particularly Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

In that respect, he advised PSB’s candidate for Kemena, Dr Bernard Tahim, to use the right platform and his professionalism if he wanted to get involved in politics.