Bintulu woman loses RM54,000 after falling victim to bogus loan

KUCHING (Dec 16): A Bintulu woman in her late 20’s lost RM54,000 after falling victim to a bogus loan from a company that she had found on Facebook.

In a statement today, Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid said the victim came across the advertisement on Facebook from a company called ‘Syarikat Lucky Bright Trading’ on Dec 8.

“The victim who works as an online health product seller contacted the company via WhatsApp as she wanted to apply for an RM40,000 loan,” said Maria.

The victim then spoke to a person named ‘Thomas Leong Wai Lit’, who claimed to be from the company.

He then instructed the victim to transfer money to two bank accounts for the ‘processing fee’.

The victim made a total of 14 online transfers to two bank accounts that was given by the suspect between Dec 11 and 15.

“The victim finally realised that she was scammed when the money that she wanted to loan never made it to her account,” said Maria.

In a separate case, a man in his 30’s who works as a salesperson in Bintulu lost more than RM17,000 after he fell victim to a Macau Scam.

Maria said the victim received a call from the suspects claiming to be from the court and police in Terengganu.

“The suspects claimed that the the victim was involved in a cheating case involving a wood factory.”

She said the victim was then told to transfer money to a bank account that was given by one of the suspects on Dec 15 to verify that his account was not used in the cheating case.

The victim finally realised that he was scammed after the suspect demanded him to transfer more money into the same bank account.