BN left S’wakians with 58 years of broken promises, says PSB

KUCHING (Dec 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is not letting voters forget Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) link to Barisan Nasional (BN) in its assertion that Sarawakians had lived with more than five decades of broken promises.

“Our grandfathers trusted BN but went to their graves without the comfort of promises coming. Our fathers not only trusted but worked hard for BN in the hope of the promises of a better life for their children but are still left languishing in poverty with no better opportunity in education, housing and economic opportunities.

“After 58 years of trust given to BN in broken promises, we cannot face our children and look straight into their eyes and tell them that we can continue to trust BN (now renamed GPS) to deliver their broken promises but only in another 58 years!,” the party said in a campaign flyer for the 12th state election.

The party also gave examples of the broken promises such as in the state’s oil and gas rights, the state’s sea territorial rights and Sarawak citizenship.

GPS was formed following the collapse of the BN government in the 2018 general election.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state polls.