BP Energy signs PPA to develop large scale solar PV plant in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (December 16) : Bina Puri Holdings Bhd’s (Bina Puri) wholly-owned subsidiary BP Energy Sdn Bhd (BP Energy) had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) dated to undertake a development of a 5.00MWac large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Kunak, Sabah.

According to its press statement, the commercial operation date is scheduled on June 30, 2023.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia stated that BP Energy would design, construct, test, commission, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic energy generating facility with a capacity of 5.00MWac to be located at Kg Dasar, Kunak, Sabah for connection to SESB’s medium voltage Distribution Network at PMU Kunak. The PPA contractual term will be for 21 years from the commercial operation date.

Commenting on the latest development of the project, Bina Puri group executive director Datuk Matthew Tee said: “After four years of receiving the letter of acceptance of offer for this project from Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST), we are very pleased that we have finally signed the PPA.

“Out of ten companies that were awarded under LSS2 in Sabah, Bina Puri is the first company to sign the PPA with SESB. This marks an important milestone for the group as this is Bina Puri’s first power project in Malaysia, following the successful listing of our power subsidiary in June 2017 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

“We look forward to contributing to our own nation using renewable energy solutions which is in line with the government’s efforts to create a more sustainable and green future.

“With this announcement, we hope to secure more power projects in Malaysia especially in Sabah as we also have a strong presence in other sectors such as construction and property development.”

On June 5, 2017, Bina Puri’s power unit, PT Megapower Makmur (MPOW), an independent power producer was listed on Indonesia Stock Exchange, IDX. MPOW is operating four diesel power plants with a capacity of 14.0 megawatts at four locations throughout Indonesia and a 4.2 megawatts mini-hydro plant at Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia.

Bina Puri is the first Non-Government Linked Company (Non-GLC) successfully listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

Bina Puri has also supported green energy initiatives by installing solar panels along the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR) to reduce energy costs under an arrangement with Tenaga Nasional Berhad. The solar panels were mounted on useable rooftops and on designated land area with a combined capacity of 413.60kWp.