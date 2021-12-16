Bukit Saban voters should reject ‘seasonal’ politicians, says Nancy

KUCHING (Dec 15): Voters in Bukit Saban have been asked to reject ‘seasonal’ politicians.

According to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, such politicians would only appear once every five years and expect the people to support them.

She said Bukit Saban folk were very fortunate to have a very dedicated and committed leader in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate and incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The whole of Bukit Saban, for instance, is very well connected by roads now. Datuk Amar Uggah has brought in a lot of other developments.

“Besides being focused on modern agriculture, he has today told me of his proposals to develop the tourism industry, which has a lot of potential here,” she said when officiating at a community tourism empowerment course at Rumah Enteri Lingkoi in Spaoh, Betong yesterday.

Nancy pointed out that as a leader who had served for a long time in the federal cabinet, Uggah had contributed a lot to the state as well as Sarawakians.

“I consider him my mentor in both politics and in leadership qualities. I would certainly hate to lose him to those seasonal politicians.

“Let us all give him another opportunity to lead us and in taking Sarawak development and progress to greater heights. Give him the biggest majority,” she said.

Uggah, who will be contesting in Bukit Saban for a second term, paid special tribute to women in Bukit Saban whom he described as most loyal supporters to him and GPS.

“They form 50 per cent of the 9,500 voters here and I can always rely on their support,” he said.

He called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to assist womenfolk in fields that could help them generate an income.

“These include the traditional Pua Kumbu weaving, handicraft making, and traditional embroidery work,” he said.

He proposed a central tourism centre at the site of the former Bukit Saban national service training camp.

“The dilapidated camp is in disarray. It can be developed as a centre with ample accommodation for tourists who can embark on boating and nature walk activities,” said Uggah.

He also sought for the ministry’s assistance to develop Bukit Sadok, where the fortress of the legendary Sarawak freedom fighter Rentap was located.