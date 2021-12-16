Chai asks why interim measures not taken to solve traffic woes at GK roundabout

MIRI (Dec 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PBS) candidate for Pujut, Bruce Chai said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government should have alleviated the traffic congestion at the GK roundabout here while in power by coming up with short terms solution instead of just waiting for the implementation of million ringgit projects alone.

“First of all, I want to thank Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau incumbent) and the mayor Adam Yii (GPS Pujut candidate) for their quick and detailed response after the issue of GK roundabout was highlighted again.

“Now a detailed study is going to be conducted, this is highly unusual. This issue has been going on years and years and I’m sure the gas pipeline has also been there for years and years as well.

“So why only now JKR and Petros are going to conduct a study? How long is this study going to take? Are we going to wait another five years?” Chai asked.

He said this in reply to a statement by Yii Tuesday, that a Petros underground gas pipeline have been detected in the location on GK roundabout and a study will be carried out prior to implementing the roundabout upgrading project.

Yii said the GK roundabout upgrading project was supposed to be implemented by JKR in 2019 but the project was cancelled when Pakatan Harapan took over the government. The budget for the project was RM12 million and JKR (Public Work Department) was tasked to implement the project

“I read in the newspaper that they are trying to get approval for another RM12 million

after it was cancelled by PH. Yet GPS was in power in 2019 and nothing was done. But as the people voiced their concern, suddenly everything starts ‘moving’, maybe because election is coming, everything is moving,” said Chai.

He also questioned whether the ‘quick response’ by Yii and Ting was because of the difficulties faced by Pujut folks or more than half of Miri residents that utilises the roundabout every day, or because the election was coming.

“Whichever it is, we thank them sincerely for such a quick response. Even the ICU (Implementation Coordination Unit) of the Prime Minister’s office has suddenly asked for the resubmission of a detailed proposal after a restudy by Petros and JKR.

“Since there’s such a big problem with the gas pipeline, why wasn’t some affirmative action be taken first. There are lots of ways to control traffic and the roundabout as well.

“Why only think about big project, why don’t they try to solve the problem on short term immediately.

“The studies that cost millions will take years to implement. Why don’t we look for a simple solution first, then look at the bigger picture later,” he said adding this was the failure government to come up with innovative ideas.