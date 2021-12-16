Chieng: Piece of land found for proposed extension of Jln Oya Polyclinic

SIBU (Dec 16): A piece of land of about 290 to 300 acres has been identified for the proposed new polyclinic or an extension to the existing Jalan Oya Polyclinic under the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Master Plan, says Councillor Joseph Chieng.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Bukit Assek candidate said the proposal was a long-time request of the residents.

“It will be built by the federal government because matters related to health and education come under the federal government. But, if we want to put up a building, we need a piece of land.

“If elected as the people’s representative for this constituency, I have to take part in the master plan planning. I can convey the request of the people of Bukit Assek to the government that this is what we want, we want to improve our healthcare system,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said this in response to DAP Bukit Assek incumbent Irene Chang, who criticised his proposal to build a polyclinic under the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.

Chieng took aim at Chang’s action and described her as not having understood the wishes and needs of the voters despite having been their representative for five years, and 20 years the seat is under DAP.

He said although the construction of a polyclinic at Jalan Teku had been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan, that was not what the residents of Bukit Assek wanted.

“They want the Jalan Oya Polyclinic to be expanded with more facilities.

“The distance between Jalan Oya and Jalan Teku is more than 8km. Do you think if we build another polyclinic in the area, it will reduce congestion at the Jalan Oya Polyclinic? Not at all.

“Many Bukit Assek folk, especially the elderly, think it is easier to go to the Jalan Oya Polyclinic because it is nearer to them.”