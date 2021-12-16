Chong claims high inflation in M’sia due to govt’s poor management

KUCHING (Dec 16): The high inflation rate in Malaysia is due to the government’s poor management of the country’s economy, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said by right, prices of goods should not have increased as the country is currently in recession.

“But on the contrary, despite the economy slowing down, the price of goods is increasing.

“For instance, a 5kg Reiser cooking oil used to cost RM17 in 2019 but now costs RM29.70. The same also goes to a 5kg Knife cooking oil which was RM27.90 in 2019 but has gone up to RM38.90 this year,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters today.

He said the people are suffering a “double whammy” and the government has to answer to the people’s suffering.

“For our state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), we all know that they have the power to impose sales tax and this is one of the things that contributed or aggravated the price hikes.

“An example of the state government aggravating the inflation and the suffering of the people is the state sales tax on tyres where tyre sellers are imposed with 2.6 per cent sales tax.

“We call on the government not to impose such sales tax,” he said.

Chong, who was formerly Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), said back then, his ministry managed to control the inflation rate and even kept it at a manageable level which was less than one per cent.

“Right now, despite having a minister for KPDNHEP from Sarawak, yet with the price increase, he failed to control the inflation rate.

“That is very sad and unfair for Sarawakians especially those from lower and middle income groups.

“It just goes to show that proper management and policies can help in reducing inflation for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong chided his Padungan opponent Dato Wee Hong Seng for claiming that the inflation rate in Malaysia had nothing to do with the government of the day.

“Such an argument or statement only shows that he does not understand the workings of the economy and policies; the interlink connection between government policies and general inflation rates,” he said, adding that government policies have huge effects on inflation rates.

He said there are many measures which the government can implement to help lower inflation rates.

“One is the reduction in taxes, especially the sales tax which has a direct impact on the price of goods.

“Tyres for instance, would have a far-ranging effect because they are an important element of the cost of transport.

“So not all factors affecting inflation are international factors. There are many which are linked to government policies,” said Chong.

Also present at the press conference were DAP candidates for the state election Dr Kelvin Yii (Batu Kawah), Violet Yong (Pending), Michael Kong (Kota Sentosa) and Abdul Aziz Isa (Batu Kitang).