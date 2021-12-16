Chong: With or without Dr Sim, Batu Kawah would still have seen development

KUCHING (Dec 16): SUPP’s propaganda in Batu Kawah that the constituency would not have developed without its president and current incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is an ‘oversimplification’, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said that Batu Kawah has developed all these years, with or without Dr Sim.

“Although the pace is not as fast as other areas, the development is definitely there.

“Most of the urban areas in Kuching are areas where development is the fastest either by the government or the private sector,” he said at a press conference held at DAP Sarawak headquarters today.

Chong, who was Kota Sentosa incumbent since 2006, expressed his confidence that Kota Sentosa is the fastest growing area throughout Sarawak in terms of development.

“This constituency was created in 2006 and since then, the people of Kota Sentosa have voted for DAP.

“Despite that, Kota Sentosa is the fastest growing and developing constituency in the state,” he said.

On Batu Kawah, he said it has been pointed out that one of the key developments will be the bridge.

“But this bridge was built way before Dr Sim entered politics. So to say that without Dr Sim, there will not be any development is oversimplifying and amounts to a lie to the people.

“This type of argument belongs to the politics of the 1970s, which was during Dr Sim’s late father’s time.

“Now we are in the 2020s and in this era, politicians still continue to say that if voters don’t vote for them, there will be no development.

“This just shows that they belong to the era of the past and that they are not suitable for the politics of the present day,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP candidate for Batu Kawah Dr Kelvin Yii said there have been sentiments on the ground, most likely spread by political opponents, that all necessary developments, upgrades of drains, roads and basic facilities would not come if he was elected as the representative for Batu Kawah.

“I want to encourage the people, especially those in Batu Kawah not to allow themselves to be threatened or blackmailed by the government.

“It is the responsibility of the government of the day to bring development regardless of who the people vote for as it is from public funds, paid through our taxes and also state resources which belong to all of us as Sarawakians.

“That is why if given the opportunity, I will continue to fight for your rights as well and ensure better people-friendly policies to ensure developments will directly benefit the people of Batu Kawah and Sarawak as a whole,” he stressed.