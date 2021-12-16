Constitutional amendment just a Sarawak election gimmick, says PBK president

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Batu Lintang candidate Voon Lee Shan said that the constitutional amendment recently passed in the Dewan Rakyat is just a Sarawak election gimmick.

The PBK president said that the constitutional amendment did not specifically spell out equal partnership nor allocation of one-third Parliament seats each to Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that the amendment did not guarantee ownership of oil and gas, territorial seas and continental shelf returning to Sarawak.

“The constitutional amendment recently passed in the Dewan Rakyat meant nothing to Sarawak’s autonomy and fair allocation of funds,” he said in a statement today.

Voon pointed out that the constitutional amendment would make no difference given the the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is null and void.

“MA63 is null and avoid because independent country, the Federation of Malaya signed (MA63) jointly with three colonies of British known as Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Also, with Singapore leaving the federation the agreement is considered null and void.

“The amendment means nothing to autonomy and fair allocation of funds and there is no check and balance system to ensure Sabah and Sarawak will never be shortchanged,” he said.

Voon opined that Sabah and Sarawak were likely to continue begging or being held held ransom when bidding for funds allocation.

He stressed that the constitutional amendment could not resurrect the invalid MA63.