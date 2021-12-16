Cops involved in Kuching shooting incident on administrative duties pending probe, says CP

KUCHING (Dec 16): The five police personnel who were involved in the shooting incident at Jalan Simpang Tiga here last night have been transferred to administrative duties effective immediately until the completion of the investigation, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

According to Aidi, the five personnel were attached to the Kuching District Police’s traffic department.

“The transfer of these personnel is to facilitate the ongoing investigation,” said Aidi when contacted today.

Aidi, in a statement yesterday said the police had fired shots on the Proton Saga which was driven suspiciously and dangerously, in an attempt to stop it.

“Upon checks, paramedics have confirmed that the suspect, a local man around 24 years old, has died on the spot,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing or carrying arms and ammunition without an arms licence or permit.

The public are reminded to not make any speculations on the case as police will conduct a thorough investigation.