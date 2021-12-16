Covid-19: Sarawak records 45 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak today recorded 45 new Covid-19 cases, all of them either in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that 26 of the cases were in Category 1 and the remaining 19 were in Category 2.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching was the sole district recorded double-digit cases with 17, followed by five each in Miri, Bintulu and Sibu, two each in Limbang, Lawas and Tanjung Manis and one each in Sarikei, Samarahan, Mukah, Dalat, Lundu, Serian and Beluru.

No cases were reported in other districts.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a total of 251,902 Covid-19 cases.

SDMC added that no deaths due to the coronavirus were recorded today.

It reported that 74 new Persons Under Surveillance were reported today, and there are 719 individuals currently being quarantined statewide.

Meanwhile, it said that the police have issued 10 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures and all were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises.

The police have issued a total of 12,535 compounds to date.