Covid-19 situation continues to stabilise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): The Covid-19 situation in Sabah continued to stabilise with 195 cases reported on Dec 15.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the city centre recorded the highest number of cases with 34 patients followed by Tuaran (29), Penampang (18), Ranau (16), Kota Belud (16), Papar (11) and Kuala Penyu (10).

Seventeen other districts recorded only single digit cases while three districts with zero cases namely Putatan, Kunak and Semporna.

“Of the 195 new patients on Thursday, 187 are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3, also two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

“Three patients are still under further evaluation by the Sabah Health Department,” he said.