DAP candidates: Serian still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure

KUCHING (Dec 16): Two Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates contesting in state seats in Serian division claim that the area is still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure development and basic needs despite it being the stronghold of Barisan Nasional and now Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for many years.

DAP’s Kedup candidate Learry Jabul said that Serian, despite being located some 80 kilometres from Kuching city, is still ‘backward’ and lacking basic infrastructure including telephone and internet reception facilities.

He pointed out the current Covid-19 pandemic showed how internet coverage was badly needed, especially for students to attend online classes as their schools are closed for physical and face-to-face learning.

“The telephone and internet coverage is now a necessity in this age. If we look at the location and distance of Serian from Kuching, the rural areas of Serian should not be set apart from enjoying such facilities.

“The Serian parliamentary constituency has three state seats, which have been represented by assemblymen from GPS all this while. The Member of Parliament himself is from GPS.

“Serian should have been more developed than other districts, but unfortunately it looks like Serian is being neglected from internet and telecommunication facilities,” he said in a statement today.

Learry pointed out that handling and lobbying for better basic infrastructure in Kedup constituency is included in his manifesto, which will be implemented if given the mandate by the people.

He said if elected, he will also fight for the rights of native customary rights (NCR) land owners from being further marginalised and reduce the burden of the farming community by lowering prices of agriculture inputs.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Bukit Semuja candidate Brolin Nicholsion said that Serian — a town where many stop by during long road journeys — should have been a prosperous town, but has yet to fulfill its potential.

“Since 1990, Serian has been the stronghold for Barisan Nasioinal, and now GPS, yet within these three decades they have failed to provide the basic needs for the people. It is time for the people of Bukit Semuja to make a change by electing me to office,” he said in a separate statement.

Brolin, who is the youngest candidate from DAP at the age of 26, said his aim is to fight for the many, not the few, and he is committed to bringing balanced and unbiased development to Bukit Semuja folks.

Among his priorities for Bukit Semuja if he is elected is to ensure there is continuous development in Bukit Semuja and improving the educational level by providing free tuition for B40 families.

He also aims to bring an inclusive and unbiased business sector within the next five years and promote specialties from local villages.

“For decades under the rule of Barisan Nasional previously and now GPS, priority has always been given to the rich. As a local Bukit Semuja boy growing up in Kampung Koran Bari, I believe locals should have equal priority in all sectors whether economic or education.

“I believe the fate and future of Bukit Semuja lies within our hands. As one of the young people in Bukit Semuja, I believe we have to develop this place ourselves and that has driven me to get myself involved in politics,” he said.

Kedup sees a four-cornered fight between Learry, incumbent Martin Ben (GPS), Dr Stephen Sungan (PBK) and Dominicc Dado (PSB).

Brolin on the other hand will be locking horns with incumbent John Ilus (GPS), Elsiy Tingang (PSB) and Edward Luwak (PBK).