DAP’s Tanjong Batu candidate urges electorate not to be involved in election gambling scheme

BINTULU (Dec 16): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Tanjong Batu candidate Tony Chiew Chan Yew has called on voters to reject money politics ahead of the 12th Sarawak Election polling day on Dec 18.

He said the electorates should focus on what candidates can offer in terms of giving the best public service.

Chiew said money politics have taken place since the beginning of the campaign period on Dec 6.

He said rumours have spread everywhere in relation to a gambling scheme which made the candidates as gambling objects.

Among others, he said, there is a ‘hot candidate’ who allegedly gives away votes to the opposing candidate.

“This is an unhealthy practice to the electoral system and democracy of our country,” said Chiew.

He said the election system is aimed at electing elected representatives who can truly represent the wishes of the locals, to voice their opinions and views in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN).

However, he said with these gambling schemes, it would affect the actual results of the election and the actual mandate of the people.

“Gambling schemes during the election is an offense under the law and we call for such activities to be stopped,” he said.

He added that because of the gambling schemes, rumors have been going around that this has put the Tanjong Batu DAP candidate in a difficult position and brought huge challenges to the entire campaign.

“I called on all Tanjong Batu voters to give their full support to me, to continue to fight for the fate and rights of the people of Tanjong Batu in the future,” said Chiew.