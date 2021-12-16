Dissolving election machinery collective decision, says Yong

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch’s decision to dissolve its election machinery for Padungan is a collective decision, says its chairperson Datuk Lily Yong.

Contacted yesterday, she declined to comment whether the branch would change its mind and help Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Padungan candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng in his campaign following the latter’s appeal.

“I just want to state that our decision to dissolve election machinery for Padungan is a collective decision. Our young men (the branch’s recommended candidates Bong Lian Huan and Jong Yean Pin) have been working very hard.

“I don’t want to get involved in any further argument. What we are doing is to protect our branch and we are answerable to our members. I don’t want this matter to drag on and on,” she said.

According to Yong, some quarters had started launching personal attacks against her following her announcement to dissolve the branch’s election machinery on Monday night.

“Some people said that I’ve been bought, but I’m not interested in any offer of position at all. My advice to those who attacked me is not to resort to low tactics during this election campaign.”

She said she would consider engaging a counsel to take legal action against those who spread rumours.

“As a party member, I know what I’m doing. As a responsible citizen, I will do my part come Dec 18,” she added.

On Tuesday, Wee appealed to SUPP Kuching branch to help him in this election campaign to battle against all-time opponent Chong Chieng Jen from Democratic Action Party.

The Kuching South mayor made the appeal following Yong’s announcement on Monday night that SUPP Kuching branch had dissolved its election machinery for Padungan because Wee was not their recommended candidate.

She added the branch had recommended only two names – Bong and Jong – to the party’s central leadership for consideration and that Wee was not a SUPP Kuching branch member.

Yong added that Wee’s SUPP membership was less than three years, which made him not eligible to stand in the election on the party’s ticket, as this would infringe the party’s constitution.

Wee is taking on Chong, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party candidate Lina Soo and Parti Bumi Kenyalang candidate Raymond Thong in a four-cornered fight.