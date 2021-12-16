Dr Sim: Sibu’s future hinges on redevelopment of Bukit Assek

SIBU (Dec 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the redevelopment project in Bukit Assek will pave the way for the development of Sibu for the next 50 years.

Speaking at a press conference during his visit to SUPP Bukit Assek operations room here yesterday, he said it is only through government intervention that the project could take place.

Dr Sim said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bukit Assek Joseph Chieng dared to talk about this project because he was confident GPS will form the Sarawak government after the election.

He pointed out that Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari had announced the project during the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) 40th anniversary and had personally visited Bukit Assek to understand the problem on the ground.

The visit led to the setting up of Sibu Urban Renewal Committee, said Dr Sim.

He pointed out that Chieng, as a member of SMC, could only do so much as the responsibility of a councillor was not as broad as that of an elected representative.

“So do not confuse the people. What we need is the local assemblyman who can bring a lot of extra funding and we have to fight for it,” he added, in apparent reference to the Opposition.

Dr Sim urged the people to chose wisely not be swayed by emotion especially as the election is getting nearer.

“As we get closer to election, there are a lot of toxic politics, fake news and rumours. Emotional things will come up, so chose wisely not emotionally,” he said.