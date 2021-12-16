Fong joins state wushu elite team

KUCHING (Dec 16): A stellar performance by Fong Chai Xin of Sibu Sungai Merah Wushu Club at the recent Sarawak Wushu Talent Scouting Championship has earned her a place in the Sarawak squad for the 20th Sukma in Kuala Lumpur next year.

It was a major breakthrough for the 15-year old student of SMK Lanang in Sibu after taking up wushu since 2015.

Fong bagged three gold medals in the talent scouting meet that ended at the Sungai Apong Basketball Court, here last Sunday.

She was also the only athlete selected to join the state elite squad from the championship, along with 22 athletes to the state back-up squad.

Fong scored 8.65 points to win the Girls A 3rd International Compulsory changquan, 8.32 points in the Girls A 3rd International Compulsory daoshu and 8.08 points in the Girls A 3rd International Compulsory gunshu.

Apart from that, Fong has also won three golds in changquan, daoshu and gunshu at the KPM-WFM-Milo Online Youth Wushu Championship; three silvers in changquan, daoshu and gunshu in the Sarawak Wushu Online Video Championship; and three golds (Group A changquan, daoshu and gunshu) as well as silvers in the Traditional Long Weapon and Traditional Short Weapon at the National Wushu Online Championship this year.

“I am very grateful to Sarawak head coach Yoong Thong Foong, state coaches Lau Hui Wui and Diana Bong Siang Lin for selecting me to the state squad.

“I feel proud to be in the state squad and I am also grateful to coach Lam Chee Kiong who has patiently trained and guided me since I was in primary three at SJK Thai Kwang and my parents and friends who have been strongly supporting me all this while,” she said.

Fong also promised to put on a good show at Sukma 2022 and hoped to gain valuable experience from the biennial national games.

Meanwhile, Sibu Sungai Merah Wushu Club president and head coach Lam Chee Kiong also felt happy for Fong and hoped she can go further in the sport under the able guidance of the state coaches.

“I would also like to thank Yoong, Lau and Bong for recognising Fong’s capabilities and potential and this is a very big encouragement to her.

“Chai Xin has matured in her skills and is a very disciplined and hardworking athlete. There is still much for improvement though and I strongly believe that after joining the state team, her standard will attain greater heights and bring glory to the state,” he said.

In fact, Lam is more than delighted because all four athletes he fielded in last week’s meet were selected to either the state elite squad or the back-up squad.

The team included his daughter Agnes Lam Wan Jun, Chia Yuh Feng and Young Zi Hui who captured eight gold, three silver and one bronze medals to finish as the second best team after Kuching Elite Wushu Club.