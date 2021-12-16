Foo: Give me a chance to rebuild Pending

KUCHING (Dec 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Pending in the 12th Sarawak Election Milton Foo is urging voters to give him an opportunity to serve the constituency.

In a statement today, Foo is asking for a chance to rebuild Pending and create a brighter and better future for the people and their families.

“Pending needs more quality and sustainable infrastructure projects, as it covers wide areas of traditional residential neighbourhoods as well as to cater to the rapid population growth in the constituency.

“Besides, some long-standing issues such as irrigation and drainage problems, collapsed drains and walls as well as broken and uneven walkways remain unsolved over the past 15 years.

“I will fight for allocation to address all these issues, which have been bothering the residents for over a decade and improve the living standards of the people in Pending,” he said.

According to the SUPP Central Youth secretary, Pending has gradually lost its glory for the last 15 years under DAP representative Violet Yong, who is “too busy with political stunts” for her personal political mileage.

“She has no time for Pending and failed to improve the lives and livelihood of the people in Pending.

“DAP has been ‘acting like a hero’, playing up issues and blaming games merely for political stunts, which doesn’t help in solving the people’s problems at all. All their arguments and criticism against the government — has it benefitted the people in Pending?”

He urged voters to give him an opportunity and the next five years to serve the people, solve problems and prove what he can do.

“The voters can continue to judge, the opposition parties can continue to ‘supervise’ and ‘monitor’ my performance.

“This is a win-win solution for all, since DAP has failed in the last 15 years. Yes, it is time to change. Let’s change the representative for Pending,” he added.

Foo said that under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the Kuching Smart City Master Plan will trigger more economic development, create a clean and friendly environment and offer better services to the city’s residents by 2030.

“Thus, we must make sure Pending will not be left behind in the master plan.

“We must not miss this golden opportunity, especially in the post Covid-19 pandemic where the economy and wellbeing have been severely impacted. Let us rebuild Pending and recover from this challenging time together.

“Therefore, my six-point manifesto has focused on rebuilding Pending as a vibrant business district, safe community, smart schools, infrastructure development, quality healthcare services and home ownership,” he said.