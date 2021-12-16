‘Gedong folk now enjoy better treated water supply’

GEDONG (Dec 16): The people of Gedong now have better supply of treated water following the completion of rural water supply upgrading project at Lubok Punggor, Lubok Buntin and Tanjung Sap here.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is contesting the Gedong seat, said the project was initiated following a study on water supply in areas under Samarahan Division.

“This project, built at a cost of RM40 million, is linked to the water grid from Kuching because there is no suitable water source in this area.

“We have increased the capacity of water source from Kuching; from Bengoh Dam and Sungai Sarawak Kiri. The water is supplied to Samarahan, Simunjan and Sebuyau through one grid,” he said after officiating at the launching ceremony today.

Gedong incumbent Datuk Naroden Majais, who gave way for Abang Johari to contest the seat, and Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present.

Abang Johari said he had in fact taken note of the water supply problems faced by the people in Gedong when he visited the area not long after taking over as chief minister four years ago.

“As of now, Alhamdulilah, many villages in Gedong are enjoying treated water with the completion of this project,” he added.

Earlier, in his speech, Abang Johari said the completion of the project was the realisation of his promise made to the people of Gedong.

Among villages enjoying treated water here are Kampung Bangka Semong, Kampung Lubok Punggor, Lubok Buntin, Tanjung Sap and Kampung Benat Hilir.

Abang Johari also said that Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) has been asked to build an internet centre to, among others, encourage the practice of digital economy in the area.

“The area also has the potential to be a fruit-growing area, and when Lubok Punggor is well-linked to Kuching and Samarahan, there will be economic spillover to the people,” he added.

The rural water supply project implemented by the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) was completed in October this year after work started in February 2019.

Its scope of works included laying of mains and construction of booster station, pumphouse and high-level water tank.