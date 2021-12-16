GPS’ candidate Dayang Noorazah promises to look after Lingga constituents fairly if elected

KUCHING (Dec 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Lingga, Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, has pledged to look after all her constituents fairly if she gets elected this Saturday.

“I will be a regular visitor to them,” she said in Iban and English at a gathering held at Rh Matthew J Punpun in Gan Stumbin in Lingga today.

She made such pledge before Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is GPS operation director, Batang Lupar MP Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim, former Lingga assemblywoman Datuk Semoi Peri and 32 longhouse chiefs.

Noorazah, 33, an accounting graduate, said she would take care of all from longhouses and village areas if she wins the 12th Sarawak polls.

She is one of the eight young and new faces introduced by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and among the 24 new candidates in their 30s and 40s contesting under the GPS ticket.

Uggah said he and Rohani would keep an eye on Dayang Noorazah to ensure she keeps promise.

Meanwhile, he stressed the importance for all GPS elected representatives to visit their respective areas to offer services on a regular basis.

“The fact that some areas like in the Barisan Nasional (BN) days still lack infrastructure and amenities is not the fault of the BN. It is the fault of the respective elected representatives who had failed to deliver.

“As a consequence, their people are the ones who suffer. We do not want this to continue in GPS,” he said.

On the forthcoming election, Uggah said the GPS had a very clear objective to win.

“We want to form the government,” he said.

He said GPS, under its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has a very clear direction on what the coalition government wants to do for Sarawak in the next five years upon winning.

“The contesting parties, none of their leaders have the track record like Abang Johari. GPS outshines them in performance and service. So give all your support to GPS,” Uggah added.