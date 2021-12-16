GPS’ candidate Pang outlines eight major plans to develop Tanjong Batu if elected

BINTULU (Dec 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Tanjong Batu, Johnny Pang Leong Ming has great expectations for the development of Tanjong Batu in the next five years with pragmatic service as his core belief.

He believed that people’s livelihood is no small matter, and solving the people’s problems is not only part of the job of the elected representative but also a responsibility that cannot be rejected.

“After experiencing the challenges of Covid-19, many industries are in the process of recovery and they must have a revitalisation plan,” he said.

Based on the feedback on the ground that he had gathered in the past few years, Pang has outlined eight major blueprints and future plans for Tanjong Batu after the 12th Sarawak Election.

“This election manifesto themed ‘Go For A Better Bintulu’ focuses on the healthy communities, economy, education, public utilities, medical facilities, affordable houses, freedom of religion and civil services for the people,” he said at a press conference today.

Pang, 61, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch chairman since 2013, believed that only by emphasising on trust can a better cooperation, more beautiful Bintulu and strong Sarawak be created.

He joined the party in 1987.

He is also the advisor for the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia Sarawak Section, and Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association Sarawak chapter deputy chairman.

The other five contenders in Tanjong Batu are Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chiew Chan Yew, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Nicholas Tang Eng Hui, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Andy Yek Hock Siang, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing and an Independent Wong Hau Ming.