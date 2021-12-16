GPS has proven it’s serious about restoring S’wak’s rights, says Yii

MIRI (Dec 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has proven it is serious about restoring Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said the coalition’s candidate for Pujut Adam Yii.

“Parliament has finally passed the constitutional amendments during the third reading. It was passed by 199 votes.

“The reason I want to bring up this point is to let people know that the GPS government was very persistent and persevered to restore the sovereign rights of Sarawak, as contained in MA63.

“The Cobbold Commission Report, Inter-Governmental Committee Report, are being incorporated into the (Federal) Constitution and it will become a reference point for the Constitution of Malaysia,” he told a press conference.

According to him, all other laws may need to be reviewed and properly aligned with the spirit of MA63 to fully restore the relations between the federated states of Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“The point here is, as a Sarawakian, I share the aspirations and sentiments of some of our brothers and sisters in parties like Aspirasi (Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang on this subject.

“But the only difference is the way we (GPS) go about doing this; that is with amendments successfully done. This shows, without any doubt, GPS’ seriousness in systematically restoring our rights, in a proper way,” he said.

According to him, GPS has also shown many other tangible results including from the imposing of Sarawak sales tax on oil and gas products.

“We (GPS) have regained our rights over the oil and gas onshore and we are continuing to negotiate over this issue for the offshore.

“We have also set up our own investment bank DBos (Development Bank of Sarawak). These are all concrete steps to restore our state’s rights,” he said.

He added more change will occur once reviews of other laws are made in light of the amended Federal Constitution and there may be a need to realign the laws in accordance with MA63.

“So dear Sarawakian brothers and sisters. We are in the good steady hands of GPS as far as restoring our rights. You can see our seriousness.

“What we need now is for Sarawakians to be united behind GPS that has shown the true seriousness in addressing the issues of restoring our Sarawak’s right. Without unity, it will be a very odious task,” he said, adding stronger numbers for GPS would mean a stronger case to negotiate with the federal government.

On his campaign, Yii said things appear to be going well for GPS.

“I want to point out that it appears that I’m the frontrunner in this race in N74 Pujut, because it seems that all the other candidates are attacking me. Bear in mind, the incumbent of N74Pujut is not GPS, but DAP (Democratic Action Party).

“I would like to urge the other candidate to please focus on the needs of voters in Pujut. Have some heart for them; do not just use them. Do not just aim to become a YB (elected representative), please have some compassion for the people and voters in N74 Pujut,” urged Yii

According to him, in order to get ahead, some candidates are resorting to portraying their opponents as unworthy.

“Let’s be more civilised. Let’s put the interests and welfare of voters at the very top. Tell the voters what you have planned for them, tell voters what you are going to do for them, tell voters how you are going to do what you say you’re are going to do for the voters,” he said.